The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says it is taking an extra step to ensure honesty and transparency in the election process.

Sheriff's deputies will now be required to have their body cams on whenever they are servicing drop boxes or collecting ballots.

Deputies have been securing the boxes and taking the ballots to vote-counting centers since drop boxes were introduced in 2020.

The Montgomery County commissioners requested the partnership of the sheriff's office.

The primary election is May 16. The last day to register to vote in the primary is May 1, and the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 9.