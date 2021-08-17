POTTSTOWN, Pa. - If you get your COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Pottstown this Friday, you could win free meat for a year.
The clinic will be hosted by the Montgomery County Community College's Pottstown campus on Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release.
Anyone who attends will get a free lunch of a burger, chips, water and giveaways.
Anyone 21 and older who gets vaccinated will be entered into a drawing to win free meat to feed a family of four for a year from JBS Beef in Souderton.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, and the Johnson & Johnson shot may also be available, depending on availability.
The flu shot will also be available.
The community college, JBS Beef, the Montgomery County Immunization Coalition (MCIC) and Giant Pharmacy all partnered for the event.
Pre-registration is required.