NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A woman has been charged in connection with a man’s alleged physical abuse of a 5-year-old in Montgomery County because authorities say she allowed the crimes to happen, authorities said Monday.

Emily Laster, 30, of Sanatoga, was arrested when she turned herself in to authorities Monday after returning from out of state, county District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Chief Richard Bell announced.

Laster had felony charges and an arrest warrant against her filed on July 18 in correction with charges against her former boyfriend, Steven Dougherty, 31, of Collingdale.

Dougherty was arrested July 20 on charges of aggravated assault of a child under 6, endangering the welfare of a child (duty of care), simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He posted a $10,000 bail and was released, but his bail was revoked at a hearing Monday.

Laster also was charged with a first-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child/violate duty of care (under 6 years old) and first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

She was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, and a preliminary hearing scheduled.

Authorities said the investigation found that while Laster had not caused the actual physical harm, she allowed the boy to be in Dougherty’s sole care.

The abuse was reported to Montgomery County Detective Bureau on Nov. 19, after the boy was admitted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

An examination by child abuse experts there found injuries to the boy’s penis and scrotum; significant bruising and abrasions on the boy’s abdomen, chest, eyelids, arms and legs; and multiple bilateral fractures of 14 ribs.

The law enforcement investigation found the physical abuse to the boy occurred over months at the hands of Dougherty.

Authorities said the boy’s school had made a Childline referral after the boy arrived at school with pain in his groin area. The report says the pain was "so severe that he had to be carried to the school nurse’s office."

The boy reported at the time that the man “is a big, mean bully” and had bought him sneakers as an “I’m sorry gift.” Laster was told to take him to the emergency room, authorities report.

The investigation also found that two days prior, a 911 caller reported to Tredyffrin Township Police that the boy had climbed into her car and hid in the backseat in an attempt to get away from Dougherty while he was inside a gas station. The 911 caller and another witness reported to police that the boy said the man he was with was “trying to cut my pee-pee off and kill me.”

Detectives say the child had been seen previously at CHOP in June 2021 when the boy's grandparents became concerned about vomiting and diarrhea. The boy also told his grandparents that fecal matter had been "smeared on him" by Dougherty.

Police report the grandparents raised concerns again in November to officials saying the boy told them Dougherty "held his face under water" and caused bruises on his face.

Court documents show Laster was interviewed by police and denied knowledge of child abuse. In the interview, police documented her as saying the boy "gets his penis stuck in his zipper."

She denied knowledge of child abuse and said the boy had been injured by falling down steps while sleepwalking, not catching a baseball and getting into fights at school.

She said Dougherty taught the boy to box and told him to stop crying when he needed to act "like a big boy."

Since the boy’s release from CHOP on Nov. 23, he has lived with relatives and has not seen Laster or Dougherty as part of a safety plan implemented by the Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth.

Prosecutors had argued at Dougherty’s arraignment for $250,000 cash bail, but it was denied. They filed a motion requesting an emergency bail hearing, which was held Monday before county Judge Virgil B. Walker, who revoked Dougherty’s bail.

He immediately was taken into custody by county sheriffs and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 9 before Magisterial District Judge Edward C. Kropp Sr.

“Judge Walker heard the disturbing evidence in this case, as well as heard our argument that defendant Dougherty posed a danger to the victim and the community,” District Attorney Steele said. “The defendant is now behind bars awaiting trial.”