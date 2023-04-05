Think of a fired bullet casing as a fingerprint to that gun. On Wednesday, four counties announced they are now part of a national database that can match fired bullets in gun crimes to other crimes and to that shooter.

The technology is used by other agencies across the state, including the State Police in Bethlehem.

"This partnership, the technology and the evidence it will generate will put violent criminals who use guns on notice. We will pursue you, we will arrest, and we will prosecute you," said Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

Authorities will pursue suspects with the help of the ATF system called NIBIN, or National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. It consists of 7 million fired gun casings from crime scenes nationwide.

Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties are now on board.

"Another tool in our approach to hitting gun crimes hard," said Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele.

Bullet shell casings from crime scenes are uploaded into the system. Like a fingerprint, each gun leaves a unique stamp on a bullet. NIBIN then searches its system, looking for a match from other crime scenes.

"Then the network seeks out other images in the database and do those shootings line up with the same image. We are able to connect those other shootings and provide leads to investigators," said Eric DeGree of the ATF.

The goal? Catch those who fired the gun.

"Allows us to interrupt the shooting cycle. Stopping a shooter from doing it again," Steele said.

Since the ATF launched NIBIN in 1997, 293 systems have been added across the country, including seven in Pennsylvania. The system has identified 722,000 leads.

Montgomery County says its newly formed Gun Violence Reduction Task Force will be tasked with tracking down NIBIN leads, among other duties.