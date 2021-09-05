NORRISTOWN, PA – Montgomery County officials announced that a Multi-Agency Resource Center will launch next week.
Montgomery County will operate the center for residents affected by Hurricane Ida.
The MARC will be open: Wednesday, September 8 from noon - 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, September 9 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Residents will have access to representatives from non-profit disaster relief organizations, emergency management agencies, elected officials and human services agencies.
The MARC will be located at 2 W. Lafayette Street, Norristown, 19401.
Montgomery County residents and business owners who sustained property damage are strongly encouraged to report it by visiting www.montcopa.org/ida.
To date, nearly 1,400 damage reports have been received.
The Red Cross is also offering shelter for residents at the Norristown Area High School, located at 1900 Eagle Drive, Norristown, 19403. This shelter also accepts pets.
The Hurricane Ida Crisis Cleanup Hotline has been established for residents who have sustained damage and need help with cutting fallen trees, removing affected drywall, flooring, and appliances, tarping roofs, and mold remediation. Call the Hotline at (844) 965-1386.
Residents can opt-in to receive updates by texting MontcoIda to 888-777.