Generic COVID-19 vaccine vial and shot

NORRISTOWN, PA – The Montgomery County Office of Public Health says it will accept appointments for a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised individuals starting Monday.

CDC recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of the vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.

Studies indicate some immunocompromised people don’t always build the same level of immunity after vaccination the way non-immunocompromised people do.

Online registration is available at www.montcopa.org/COVID-19Vaccine.

