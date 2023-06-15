NORRISTOWN, Pa. – At Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners a new collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME Local 1582 was approved unanimously.

County solicitor Josh Stein explained that the commissioners were told earlier this year about difficulties recruiting and retaining adult probation, juvenile probation and domestic relations officers. Those employees are represented by AFSCME Local 1582 whose current collective bargaining agreement with the county is set to expire at the end of the year.

Upon learning of these issues, the county met with the union and reached agreement on a proposed new collective bargaining agreement which if approved would begin June 24 and would run through December 31, 2024. The agreement will provide for a change to a 40-hour work week, a large increase in wages as well as consolidation of some of the positions.

Elder Abuse Day

Earlier, commissioner Jamila Winder noted that Thursday was Elder Abuse Day. “As many of you know,” Winder commented, “physical and emotional harm can be inflicted on an older adult.” Financial exploitation and neglect are also issues facing the elderly, she said.

“In the U, S. alone there are half a million reports of elder abuse each year and millions more cases go unreported,” Winder continued. She noted that thanks to this day there is an opportunity around the world for people to address abuse of seniors as a human rights issue. Also, Montgomery County has over 24,000 older adults who experience ambulatory difficulty and over 60,000 need support to help them live independently, which makes them more vulnerable to abuse and neglect.

“It’s unfortunate that we need a day to bring this issue forward but with the help of our wonderful Department of Senior Services we celebrate and protect our seniors,” Winder concluded.

Opioid Poster Winner

The winner of the Opioid Awareness Poster Contest was announced by Linda Moore-Singleton, administrator, Health & Human Services Office of Drug & Alcohol. Sam Santiago from Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School took first prize with the poster containing the message “Just once is all it takes.” The poster will be displayed on billboard locations in Norristown, Pottstown, King of Prussia and throughout Montgomery County.

Significant contracts

The commissioners awarded a contract for file digitizing for Archives to ARC, King of Prussia, Pa. in the amount of $1,343,789.00.

A construction contract for the Ridge Pike Improvement Project Section B in Plymouth Township in the amount of $39,184,367.55 was awarded to J.D. Eckman Incorporated, Atglen, Pa.

Skanska USA Building Incorporated, Parsippany, N.J. was awarded a contract in the amount of $968,880.00 for renovation of the Willow Grove Annex building.

Also, Norr, Philadelphia, Pa. was granted a contract of $721,215.00 for renovation of the Willow Grove Annex building.