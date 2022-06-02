NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Over the opposition of commissioner Joseph Gale, the Montgomery County commissioners at their Thursday morning meeting authorized the issuance of up to $197 million general obligation bonds to help fund the capital projects in the 2022 budget.
“The new money bond issue before us today reflects more money, more debt and will lead to more taxes,” Gale commented. “Our financial action should reflect limited spending, limited debt and limited taxes.” “Clearly, from the presentation today,” he continued,” the most expensive capital project before us in Montgomery County is the new construction of the justice center which is the most expensive capital improvement project in the history of Montgomery County, and this is something I’ve been against. I believe it’s entirely too expensive and that’s why I’ve opposed every contract award related to the construction, design and engineering of the county justice center.
“When I make these decisions of new money borrowing of $175 million,” Gale said, “I think of how it impacts the people actually paying this.” Gale went on to say, “Right now, in these times, there are senior citizens being taxed out of their homes and families dealing with record-high inflation costs and they’re struggling, and I can’t justify borrowing more money that will lead to more taxes in the future.”
Bond Presentation
Prior to the vote, Montgomery County chief financial officer, Dean Dortone, presented the case for the bond issue. He recapped the history of the county’s bond issuances going back to 2017. That year, Dortone said, the overall interest cost was 2.93% while two years later a new bond issuance carried an interest rate of 2.95%.
Dortone pointed out that In 2021, the county did a larger bond issue of $107.3 million at a price of 1.95%. Currently, he said that bond issue had about $18 million from the capital projects and $12 million to $13 million from the road and bridges fund left over.
According to Dortone, the capital budget adopted for 2022 was approximately $245 million of which $164.8 million would come from county funds generated by the bond issuance, $31.3 million would come from grant funds and $49.0 million would be generated by other sources. The county campus plan, which includes the justice center opposed by commissioner Gale, had $79.5 million allocated for 2022.
The next steps, pointed out by Dortone, include the credit rating from Moody’s Investor Service by June 16, issuance of the county’s preliminary official statement on June 20, the competitive bond sale expected to end by the end of June, reporting of bond sale results to the commissioners at their July 7 meeting and closing and receipt of bond funds by the county by the end of July.
Commissioner Arkoosh asked Dortone how this level of spending is viewed in terms of the county’s overall budget. He replied that Moody’s evaluates the county annually and “our borrowing levels are well within the benchmarks that would be expected by Moody’s. So, the answer to the question is that we’re in a good spot when it comes to Moody’s.”
Senate Recount
Earlier, during the commissioner’s comments, Kenneth Lawrence reported on the county’s approach to the voter recount in the Republican Senatorial primary between Mehmet Oz and David McCormick. “Our voter services office began the recount yesterday and will continue this week until it is finished,” he said. “Recount operations include the recount of relevant ballots received by mail and rescanning of relevant ballots cast by voters at in-person polling locations.” He concluded, “On June 6 the election board will meet to certify the primary election, subsequently the board will meet on June 9 to certify the recount.”
Also, during the commissioner’s comments, Arkoosh announced that the county was starting a Way To Go Montco effort for county employees. “It’s an employee recognition program and it comes from county employees nominating other county employees for a job well done,” Arkoosh noted.
Each month 5 employees will be drawn from the list of nominations to win $150 to recognize them for their work. Arkoosh announced the five winners from the first month: Tynisha Anderson, Office of Children and Youth Services; Shawnfatee Bridges, Clerk of Courts; Christian Ochoa, Correctional Facility; Marquise Stocker-Rohrer. District Justice; and Rex Saul, Green Lane Park.