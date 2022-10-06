NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The upcoming election was again the topic du jour at the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“I’m not going to go down the rabbit-hole of election conspiracy theorists, disinformation, and outright falsehoods promoted by the ‘big lie’,” commissioner Kenneth Lawrence said in his opening comments. Instead, he said he wanted to respond to public comments made by citizens in the last few meetings.

“The election code and election law are determined by the state legislature and the governor,” he pointed out. He noted that Act 77, which governs elections, was passed in 2019 by a bi-partisan majority in the Pennsylvania House and Senate and it was signed by a Democratic governor. Montgomery County just administers election laws, it does not make them, Lawrence said.

Many of the people who spoke during the lengthy public comments segment following Lawrence’s remarks were the same who spoke about claims of election fraud at the most recent commissioners’ meetings, and they did so again.

Multiple election and state officials have said there is no evidence of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The next agenda item following public comments was a thoroughly detailed presentation by Dori Sawyer, Director of Voter Services, about the status of the 2022 General Election in the county. Among the highlights of Sawyer’s remarks: polls will be open for in-person voting November 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. I.D is needed for new voters or voters who just moved into a voting district.

Also, when a ballot is returned via mail, drop-box or in person, Sawyer said, it is stamped with the date and time and the unique identifier is read and matched to the voter’s profile. Then, the voter’s profile is updated to show that a vote was cast.

Restore Columbus Day Requested

Another matter raised during public comments was the restoration of Columbus Day as a holiday in Montgomery County. Several leaders of Italian-American organizations in the county pointed out that the federal government recognizes Columbus Day as the second Monday in October and that the holiday serves as recognition of the many contributions Italian-Americans have made to the country.

Commissioner Joseph Gale commented, “Columbus Day celebrates the rich contributions of Italian-Americans to our society and, as such, it deserves to be continued to be observed and recognized.

He went on to say, “Moving forward in future years we should restore Columbus Day as a county holiday.”

Commission chair Valerie Arkoosh countered Gale. “I want to be clear that the holiday applies to county employees. It in no way impacts anyone else in this county or any employer. Columbus Day was removed from the calendar for a variety of reasons, one of which is that of our 22 school districts, all but one or two are closed on election day and all but one is open on Columbus Day so that creates a number of conflicts for our employees.”

Hispanic Heritage Month

Nellie Jimenez, executive director of ACLAMO, made a brief presentation for Hispanic Heritage Month. She explained that ACLAMO is a full social service non-profit that provides educational, social services and access to health and wellness programs to Latinas and other community members to empower them to fully achieve their life potential. The group has been operating for 45 years in Montgomery County.

COVID-19 and the flu

With COVID-19 still raging and the flu season around the corner, Dr. Alvin Wang, chief medical officer and regional EMS medical director, department of Public Safety and Dr. Richard Lorraine, medical director, office of public health, gave updates about counter measures to the infectious diseases.

Dr. Wang noted the increase in re-infections in recent months due to the omicron variant. However, the recent introduction of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, he said, have been able to substantially reduce the risks of re-infection, hospitalization and death.

Flu vaccination, Dr. Lorraine pointed out, prevents millions of illnesses and doctor visits each year. For example, he noted, in 2019-2020 flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.5 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 influenza related medical visits, 105,00 influenza associated hospitalizations and 6,300 influenza associated deaths.

Public comments amended

By a 2 to 1 vote, with commissioner Gale objecting, the commissioners approved an amendment to the public comment guidelines. County solicitor Josh Stein noted that, “unlike other counties, Montgomery County does not put an overall time limit on public comments and the last few have run for over an hour.”

Comments on specific agenda items, Stein said, should name the number of the specific agenda item to be addressed and items during the general public comments should identify the subject matter they wish to address. In that way he hopes not to have to interrupt anybody after 30 seconds to tell them they are speaking in the wrong public comments section.

Explaining his objection, Gale said that when he first came to his office “there was no time limit on speaking during public comment and it took place at the end of the board meeting and now it’s at the beginning of the meeting.” Also, Gale commented, there was public comment allowed before voting on resolutions or contracts. Since some people have to travel over an hour to get to commissioners’ meetings, Gale said, he believes they should have more than two minutes to speak.

Contracts awarded

The commissioners approved two contracts over $500,00. $3,586,121.00 was awarded to ePlus Technologies, Incorporated, King of Prussia, Pa., for a wi-Fi upgrade to county internet services. Also, Crown Castle Fiber, Warrington, Pa. was awarded a $598,210.00 contract to support and maintain fiber connectivity. This is the fourth year of a five- year contract.