NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be on the wane, so Thursday morning’s meeting was a good time for the Montgomery County commissioners to learn about several programs in the county that are bringing relief to individuals and families suffering hardship from the contagion.
Commission chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, as she does at every meeting, gave an update on the current COVID-19 status in the county.
“COVID-19 is in steady decline,” she reported.
The positivity rate is 10.9% of those tested and the seven-day average of cases has dropped to 138.4. Arkoosh also said that hospitalizations had declined to 150 Wednesday from 669 on January 12 and from February 3 to February 12 there were 28 deaths, mostly among the unvaccinated.
“Among people 5 years of age and older, 95% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose,” she noted.
In his remarks, Commissioner Joseph Gale continued the argument he says he has made for months.
“Masks are doing harm,” he said. “I urge the Montgomery County Board of Health to lift the mask mandate in schools.”
He also urged the commissioners to lift mask mandates in county buildings.
Gale’s position has followers in the county and the public comments part of the meeting was dominated by about a dozen vocal anti-maskers, one of whom was removed from the meeting when she refused to stop interrupting Arkoosh during discussion of another matter.
Emergency Rent and Utility Program Update
Kayleigh Silver, Office of Housing and Community Development administrator, reported on highlights of the emergency rent and utility program. Between September 2020 and February 2022, she said, $46,866,958.74 has been directly distributed to 4,842 households in Montgomery County. Silver noted that applications for the program are still being accepted.
Stacey Woodland, chief executive officer of the YWCA Tri-County Area, read to the commissioners a quote from an anonymous recipient of funds from the program. “The blessings I received from the benefits of this program changed my life forever,” the anonymous recipient wrote. “Without this support I would be evicted and face homelessness.”
American Rescue Plan Act Funding Opportunity
Montgomery County Recovery Office Director, Tom Bonner, outlined for the commissioners the steps involved in receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state of Pennsylvania will receive $7.3 billion, and Montgomery County is allocated $161.4 million, which is separate from the state funding. The money is intended to accomplish one of five objectives:
· Respond to the public health emergency
· Respond to the negative business impact
· Replace lost public sector revenue
· Provide premium pay to essential workers
· Invest in improving infrastructure
Bonner pointed out the deadline to apply for funds is April 30 and projects can begin in July. Submissions for projects or project ideas must be completed through the county website. Projects will be funded one time only. A detailed draft plan for Montgomery County will be submitted for public review in May, with approval by the commissioners scheduled for June. The ARP plan will end December 31, 2026.
Contract Awards
Major contracts awarded include $14,077,777.00 to Allan Myers LP, Worcester, Pa. for construction services; $1,500,000.00 to NPC Incorporated, Claysburg, Pa. for printing and mailing voter services; and $7,290,907.58 to DRC Emergency Services LLC, Galveston, Texas for debris services caused by Hurricane Ida.