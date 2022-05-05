NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners received an update on the status of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in the county at their meeting Thursday morning.
Tom Bonner, Director of the Recovery Office, delivered the update to commissioners.
The funding allocated directly to Montgomery County totals $161.4 million. It does not include any money allocated to the state of Pennsylvania or any other municipalities in the county who also receive money from the act. Since February 1, Bonner said, over 30 meetings with interested civic groups have been conducted around the county. To date, technical assistance contracts have been provided to 154 applicants.
The submission process was open from March 1 to April 30.
Through that process, 426 projects requesting $1.32 billion in funding plus 159 ideas, were received.
“This was a robust, indeed stunning response, but something we were excited to receive,” Bonner noted. “We received diverse county-wide distribution with 67 projects focused on Norristown and $146 million requested and 40 projects focusing on Pottstown with $135 million requested.”
Bonner explained the process going forward. The Recovery Office staff will perform initial reviews of all project submissions, asking questions of submitters, consulting for more information with subject matter experts, and vetting projects to prepare them for scoring. After completion of the Recovery Office initial review, Bonner said, the independent reviewer panel of 30 citizens will score each submission according to the scoring rubric. After scoring, projects will be considered by the county for inclusion into the Recovery Plan. Then the draft Recovery Plan will be circulated for public feedback.
“Given the volume of submissions, the planned timeline for this work has been adjusted,” Bonner said. The initial review of projects by the Recovery Office will be completed by May 27. By June 10 all projects will be scored, and all project scores will be posted to the Recovery Office webpage. From June 24 to July 8, the draft Recovery Plan will be published for feedback and on July 22 the final Recovery Plan will be adopted.
Bonner closed by telling the commissioners that all ARPA funds must be spent by December 31, 2026.
In other matters, the commissioners approved resolutions approving the adoption of the Montgomery County Emergency Operations Plan and extending the Hurricane Ida Disaster Declaration for an additional 60 days.
Major contracts were awarded to Infor US, Alpharetta, Ga., for information and technology solutions in the amount of $452, 076; Mission Kids of East Norriton, Pa. for forensic interviewing in the amount of $410,000; and Everbridge Incorporated, Pasadena, Ca., for mass notification software in the amount of $688,329.