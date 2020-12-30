Montgomery County is accepting grant applications for restaurants affected by the recent closures.

Restaurants can get up to $10,000 through the MontcoStrong 2021 Restaurant Grant Program.

A total of up to $5 million is available to support restaurants and other food service businesses. Eligible applicants must be a for-profit restaurant, food truck, deli, bakery, brewery, distillery, vineyard, caterer, or other food services for-profit entity with a physical location in Montgomery County that has been in operation since at least January 1, 2020.

Business owners can find a link to the application on the county website.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.