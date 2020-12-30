Montgomery County is accepting grant applications for restaurants affected by the recent closures.
Restaurants can get up to $10,000 through the MontcoStrong 2021 Restaurant Grant Program.
A total of up to $5 million is available to support restaurants and other food service businesses. Eligible applicants must be a for-profit restaurant, food truck, deli, bakery, brewery, distillery, vineyard, caterer, or other food services for-profit entity with a physical location in Montgomery County that has been in operation since at least January 1, 2020.
Business owners can find a link to the application on the county website.