EAGLESVILLE, Pa. - People in a Montgomery County neighborhood are being advised to shelter in place at the scene of what the county describes as an "active police incident."

Police are on scene at the area of Eaglestream Apartments, on Sunderland Drive in Lower Providence Township, according to a Twitter post by the county.

The county is asking people to avoid the area.

