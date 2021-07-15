Money cash generic

Montgomery County allocated reserve money for debt payments, pensions and COVID-19 expenses Thursday, after Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone said the projected balance exceeded county guidelines.

The county's goal is an "unassigned fund balance" of 18% to 20% of annual operating revenue. The preliminary ending balance for 2020 is $133.2 million, or 24.9%, providing more of a financial cushion than policy requires.

The county commissioners voted to allocate $20 million of the balance to debt payments, $10 million to the cost of COVID-19 recovery and $5 million toward employee pensions. That will leave a balance of $98.2 million, about 20.6% of annual operating revenue.

Dortone said federal CARES Act money that reimbursed 2020 pandemic expenses plus revenue in some accounts exceeding projections led to the growth in the unassigned balance.

The board also updated Montgomery's comprehensive plan, though according to a presentation by Director of Planning Scott France, "proposed amendments do not represent any substantive policy change."

Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh, Vice Chairman Kenneth Lawrence Jr. and Joseph Gale all voted in favor of the revision of the Montco 2040 plan.

Other routine business was mostly settled with unanimous votes, though Gale dissented on a $147,708 bill for repairs at Montgomery's human services building. That building was sold by the county before Gale was on the board, in a sale-leaseback transaction.

"I never heard of an agreement where somebody sells the building, and rents the building they were in, and pays for repairs," Gale said. He said the landlord should pay, and said the 2013 agreement for a lease was a financial stunt to avoid raising taxes.

Gale blamed former commissioner Josh Shapiro, now attorney general of Pennsylvania, for the leasing arrangement made in 2013. Then-commissioners Bruce Castor and Leslie Richards also supported the transaction, which put the building back on the county tax rolls.

Solicitor Josh Stein disagreed with Gale's interpretation of the arrangement, and said tenants of the Norristown building are responsible for a percentage of repair costs.

The county limits public speakers to two minutes during each "courtesy of the floor segment," but Lora Lehmann of Abington spoke during both sessions and managed to get four minutes of time.

First, she criticized Stein's control of the segment, including his ability to determine what is pertinent to county business, and about the limit in general. She later criticized a county employee.

Then, a man who identified himself as Kevin Beatty of Norristown said there has been "an explosion of homeless" in his town, with public urination and "rampant use of heroin."

In other news, Commissioner Arkoosh, a physician, said the county is making progress with COVID-19 vaccinations, though the latest week's average of 7.3 new cases per day is slightly above the preceding week.

Arkoosh is a candidate for U.S. Senate, while Gale, the only Republican on the board, is seeking his party's nomination for governor.

The board will take a summer break from meetings, with the next session on Aug. 19.

 
 

