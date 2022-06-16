NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County, like most other employers, finds itself in a battle to recruit and retain employees. To that end, at Thursday’s meeting, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved amendments to collective bargaining agreements with five units to increase pay and improve benefits.
Montgomery County solicitor, Josh Stein, told the commissioners that AFSCME Local 676, AFSCME Local 1582, Teamsters Local 384, PSSU Local 668 and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau will receive a pay increase of 3% and be eligible for sign-up bonuses and premium pay. In addition, select members of AFSCME Local 676 will have their work hours reduced to 37.5 hours per week.
By a 2 to 1 vote, with commissioner Joseph Gale opposed, the commissioners authorized the use of bond reimbursements from the bond issue of up to $197 million approved at the June 2 meeting to be used to pay back capital expenditures from the general fund made before the new bond issue closes at the end of July. County chief financial officer told the commissioners that he expects that sometime in mid-July the county will have to borrow money from the general fund and that this has been done before with no problem.
“At the last meeting I opposed the new money bond borrowing,” Gale commented, “and it’s well known that I do not agree with the capital expenditures reflected in this authorization.”
Immigrant Heritage Month
In her opening comments, Valerie Arkoosh, commission chair, recognized that June is Immigrant Heritage Month. “Many immigrants to southeast Pennsylvania settle in Montgomery County,” Arkoosh noted, “where they contribute to our economy and our communities.”
She went on to say that 2020 census data showed that 11% of Montgomery County residents are foreign born and that 13.9% speak a language other than English at home. Of the 11% of the population that are foreign-born, 52.3% are from Asia, 21% are from Latin America, 18% are from Europe, 6.7% are from Africa and 1.6% are from non-U.S. countries in North America.
Arkoosh concluded her comments, saying, “The county remains committed to remain a welcoming place for all immigrants.”
Other business
In major contract awards, the commissioners awarded a three-year, $630,00 contract for expanded drug and alcohol support services to The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania, Doylestown, Pa. Also, KMRD Partners Incorporated, Warrington, Pa., was awarded a contract for $1,546,433 to provide 27 liability insurance policies covering a variety of departments and services.
In addition, a contract for $800,000 was awarded to Riggins Incorporated, Vineland, N.J., to provide heating oil and gasoline.