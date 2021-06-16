NORRISTOWN, Pa. | The Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) announced Wednesday that, effective Monday, June 21, masking for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at summer camps and summer schools will be optional, unless required by a business or organization.
“Informed by the latest data, this updated masking guidance for summer camps and summer schools will remain as long as Montgomery County continues to have a 14-day average below 20 cases per day,” said Dr. Richard Lorraine, Medical Director for Montgomery County OPH.
“Based on case counts at a record low, the likelihood for community spread of COVID-19 is low risk, thus prompting this update to the County’s masking mitigation strategy,” he added.
As of June 15, Montgomery County has seen 36 days consecutively below 5% positivity, 25 days consecutively below 50 cases per day, and 11 days consecutively below 20 cases per day, county officials say.
Masking is still necessary in health care facilities, congregate living facilities, and when using public transportation, officials remind everyone. Businesses and organizations can have their own policies in place that may be more stringent than State and County guidance.
For the latest guidance on summer camps and schools, anyone use the county website.