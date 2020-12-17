Montgomery County property owners will pay about $29 more in real estate taxes next year.
The county's board of commissioners approved Thursday a 5% tax increase, raising the millage to 3.632. The county also assesses 0.39 mill to support Montgomery County Community College. That tax did not go up, resulting in a total county millage of 4.022.
Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone said the increase combined with drawing down from the county's reserve fund will close a $17.1 million revenue gap. The 2021 spending plan totals $461.6 million. The average single-family home will be charged $617 in 2021, up about $29, eight cents per day more over a year.
Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh conceded that the increase is not "welcome news," but said the Covid-19 pandemic clouds the county's financial future. She and Kenneth Lawrence Jr. voted in favor of the budget. Joseph Gale, the only Republican on the board, voted no.
The 5% increase is "a slap in the face to the residents of Montgomery County" who are struggling with the pandemic and "draconian lockdowns," Gale said. He also denounced the costs of the renovation of the county center in Norristown.
The county is in "an endless cycle of higher spending, higher borrowing and higher taxes," he said.
Dortone's proposal for the sale of two bonds, totaling $143 million, was passed, again with Gale opposing.
The county will provide relief, about $21 each, to homeowners who are 65 and over with annual incomes up to $35,000. They may apply to defer payment of the increase and be charged in 2021 the property tax they paid this year. The amount deferred will not be due until the residence is sold. The amount deferred will depend upon assessed property value.
In other business, Lawrence announced a $5 million program to provide grants of $10,000 to restaurants and food-service businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic.
"To date, we have awarded nearly $20 million for businesses," he said. This round is just for food-service businesses, many of them shut because of state-imposed lockdowns.
Applications for the programs can be made starting Wednesday, Dec. 30 and must be in by Jan. 6, Lawrence said. Information is available at montcopa.org.
The commissioners worked through a long year-end list of contracts and requests for bids. Gale objected to a few items, including reappointment of four members of the county health board. He has objected before to the health board's order that schools teach virtually to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawrence and Gale argued over Gale's complaint about the cost of mail-in voting. Gale said Lawrence laughed when Gale objected to a $533,799 contract for printing and mailing.
Gale said Lawrence should not be laughing during a meeting that included a tax increase. Gale has objected before to universal mail-in balloting and said Thursday that it is excessively expensive.
"Commissioner Gale, helping people vote is the right thing to do," Lawrence said.
"You had to interrupt a meeting to laugh about it," Gale said. "It's insulting."
"If you don't say things that are funny, I won't laugh," Lawrence replied.
The board voted 2-1, with Gale dissenting again, on extending the county's Covid-19 disaster declaration into February. The declaration allows the county to seek reimbursement for costs related to the pandemic and to bypass some time-consuming procedures. It does not allow the county to shut down businesses.
One member of the public spoke to the board during the virtual meeting. Carmina Taylor said she represents the Movement for Black and Brown Lives in Montgomery County. She asked for a meeting with the board to discuss educational inequality, infant mortality and systemic racism.
As the meeting closed, Gale complained about how his fellow commissioners canceled Columbus Day as an official county holiday.
"It's very insulting," said Gale, who added that he is of Italian descent and belongs to the Knights of Columbus.