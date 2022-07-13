money finances financial calculator wealth taxes forms generic graphic

W. NORRITON TWP., Pa. - Informed Family Financial Services, a Montgomery County-based wealth management firm, has acquired Strategic Wealth Advisory, adding two offices in the region.

Strategic Wealth has offices in Upper Macungie Township and in Birdsboro, Berks County. Two staff members will join Informed Family Financial.

The combined business will continue under the Informed Family Financial Services name.

"This is a major moment for our team as we expand our presence in eastern Pennsylvania," said Jeffrey Bush, chief executive officer of Informed Family, in a statement.

Earl Schultz, president of Strategic Wealth Advisory, will join Informed Family Financial as a senior financial consultant, and Shannon LaRosse will be an investment advisor representative.

"Combining our talent and resources represents a major value-add to our clients," Schultz said in the statement.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

