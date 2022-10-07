CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - What if you could detect a shooting before the trigger is pulled?

That's the mission of ZeroEyes in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, an AI-based gun detection platform founded by a team of Navy SEAL veterans.

Chief Operating Officer Rob Huberty, a former SEAL himself, says the idea stemmed from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018: "What we saw in that instance was somebody was on a security video with a gun out, exposed before a shot was ever fired, and there was an opportunity to do something about it."

The software can spot a weapon just like the human eye. It can be added to most existing camera systems.

"So to define a gun, we take pictures with guns. All different types of guns, hundreds and hundreds of guns. Different carry configurations, different distances," Huberty said. "As a human eye can tell what a gun is, our algorithm can tell what a gun is."

Once a threat is detected, the video is sent to a live team, either in Conshohoken or Hawaii, to verify.

"We have an operation center that's 24/7, 365 filled with veterans who verify alerts, so a false positive is never sent," Huberty said.

The identification process takes about three to five seconds. From there, first responders can be alerted to an exact location. The program can increase response time to somewhere between one to three minutes.

"If you can take that timeline, before shots are fired and give the location, the image of the shooter, the weapon that they're carrying, you can give law enforcement, first responders incredible time to go exactly where they need," Huberty said.

ZeroEyes is in around 30 states so far.