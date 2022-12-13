Montgomery County has declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency based on forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The county says the “Code Blue” declared on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. has been extended to, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9 a.m.

During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

A “Code Blue” declaration is made when winter conditions pose a serious safety threat to people without shelter.

People in Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a “Code Blue” can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.

WHAT TO DO IN "CODE BLUE" CONDITIONS

• Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.

• If you see someone in need of immediate emergency assistance, call or text 9-1-1.

• If you or someone you know needs help with temporary shelter from the cold weather or a longer-term housing issue, call Your Way Home at 2-1-1 or text 898-211.

PERSONAL TIPS

• Make sure your car is winterized with antifreeze, a full tank of gas, properly inflated tires, and is stocked with an emergency kit.

• Check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

• Wear appropriate clothing and avoid prolonged exposure when going outdoors in winter weather.

• Limit pets' time outdoors during extreme temperatures.

• Report power outages directly to your utility company; DO NOT call 9-1-1.

For general cold weather information, please visit www.montcopa.org/codeblue.