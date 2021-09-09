NORRISTOWN, Pa. – One Montgomery County commissioner said he is opposed to neighboring Bucks County’s recent mandate that all county employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an “extreme overreach and abuse of power.”
Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale made the statements during Thursday’s Montgomery County Commissioners meeting in reference to an August notification that Bucks County employees would have until October 29 to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Requests for religious or medical exemptions would have to be filed by September 17, according to a press release issued by Bucks County officials.
“In my opinion this requirement is extreme overreach and abuse of power by county government,” said Gale. “I want our Montgomery County employees and residents to know that I am staunchly opposed to this requirement ever happening in Montgomery County. People deserve the power and freedom to choose whether or not they are vaccinated. I would like everyone to know that’s my stance on that matter,” he said.
His statements came shortly after fellow Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh made announcements urging residents to get vaccinations and touted the county’s vaccination rate.
“We need as many of those who are 12 years of age and older as possible to get vaccinated to help keep our entire community as safe as possible,” she said.
According to Arkoosh, the county’s vaccination rate stands at 70 percent with those ages 12 and above having received at least one dose.
Arkoosh said the rapid spread of the Delta variant in mostly unvaccinated people has kept the positivity rate in the county in the CDC’s high transmission category for nearly three weeks now. Currently, the county has a positivity rate of 5.63 percent, she said.
Just last week, the county also provided an update recommending that the general public mask up both indoors and outdoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.