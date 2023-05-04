NORRISTOWN, Pa. – At their meeting Thursday, the Montgomery County commissioners addressed recent charges against a former member of the county Prison Board of Inspectors.

Vernon Steed resigned after he was charged with forgery, identity theft, and theft by deception. Steed had been convicted in 1988 of first-degree murder and served 32 years of a life sentence before his release in 2018.

Last June, the Montgomery County commissioners voted 2-1 to appoint Steed to the Prison Board of Inspectors. It was reported Tuesday that Steed now faces theft charges.

At that time, Commissioner Joe Gale voted to oppose Steed’s appointment. Commissioners Val Arkoosh and Kenneth Lawrence Jr. had voted to approve the appointment.

At Thursday’s meeting, Gale addressed Steed's arrest.

“I’d like to address a great concern,” he began, “and that’s what happened with the Montgomery County Prison Board of Inspectors. There’s been a lot of coverage in recent days that a member of the Prison Board has been arrested and this was an appointee that I opposed last year in June 2022.”

Gale said he opposed the appointment because Steed had been convicted of first-degree murder and served 32 years in state prison, and he didn’t feel that was a good credential to have on the Montgomery County Prison Board of Inspectors.

“It’s truly created an embarrassment for the county,” Gale continued, “and I wish my colleagues at the time respected and understood my opposition to that appointment last year. We could have avoided this embarrassment and it was a foreseeable and avoidable circumstance. Political posturing and wokeism got in the way and now the county has a stain.”

Gale went on to say it’s his hope moving forward that any applicant to any board is not somebody who was convicted of murder. He said this never sat well with him and now it’s come back to disgrace the county. He finished by saying he hopes that moving forward the county puts law-abiding citizens on its boards.

Commission chair Lawrence, who voted in favor of Steed, replied he agreed with Gale that all citizens appointed to boards should be law-abiding, but he does not believe that citizens who have been previously incarcerated should automatically be excluded from serving.

“Mr. Steen had lived experience as a previously incarcerated person,” Lawrence stated, “that provided important perspective to the prison board, and he was already volunteering at the prison facility. I am disappointed to hear about the current charges filed against him. It was appropriate for him to resign, and I would have voted to remove him if he had not resigned. However, it doesn’t change my opinion that previously incarcerated persons who have a desire to serve can provide a needed perspective to the county.”

Gale replied, “I would just like to add to that. There’s a huge difference between a violent crime and a convicted murderer and that’s who was put on our board. That’s unacceptable and moving forward that should never, ever happen again.”

Lawrence remarks

In his opening remarks, Lawrence recognized Jennie Butler, executive director of the county’s workforce development board. He reported she will receive the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association’s Workforce Phoenix Award. The award recognizes a workforce development professional who demonstrates innovation and leadership, acts as a change-maker, and provides excellent service to customers and colleagues.

Lawrence commented, “She leads with empathy, understanding and compassion, innovation and creativity to design the best and most equitable systems to meet the needs of career seekers, employers and her team. She recently secured American Acts funding for Montco Works to help bridge the gap between low-wage workers seeking better opportunities and employers looking to fill skills gaps. Congratulations to Jennie,” he concluded.

Lawrence also recognized the Charles L. Blockson Exhibit, a 700,000-piece collection of African-American artifacts. “It is one of the largest collections in the country,” he noted. Blockson is 90 years old and a Norristown native. “His passion for collecting,” Lawrence related, “was fueled by an elementary school teacher who told him that Black people have no history.”

In addition, Lawrence announced the county for the third year in a row will celebrate Juneteenth on June 19 and it will be an employee holiday. Part of the celebration includes an art and prose of freedom contest. Students in all Montgomery County public, private, and parochial schools, or if home-schooled, will be able to submit an original short essay, poem or artwork that embodies this year’s theme of Unity and Community.

Other remarks

Commission vice-chair Jamila Winder announced that this week is National Corrections Office Week. Winder noted that her father served as a Deputy Warden at Graterford Prison and started at Eastern State Penitentiary as a corrections officer. She recognized all of the officers at the county’s correctional facility in Eagleville. Winder pointed out President Ronald Reagan established the Week in 1984 to thank corrections officers for their services and contributions to society.

Commissioner Joseph Gale pointed out that May 4 is International Firefighters Day, “a day to recognize and honor the sacrifices that firefighters make to make sure our communities and environment are safe.

“Firefighters dedicate their lives to the protection of our lives and property,” he continued.

“Right now,” Gale said, “fire companies across Pennsylvania are struggling as the number of volunteers dwindle over the years and the demand for service has increased. To help meet the demand the Montgomery County Fire Chiefs Association has expanded their recruiting efforts with a goal of recruiting 400 hundred or more new volunteer firefighters over the next four years.”

The commissioners received a presentation about Mental Health Awareness Month from Pam Howard, administrator for Health and Human Services, Office of Mental Health and Abby Grasso, Executive Director, NAMI Montgomery County.

In addition, Jeanine Moser, Executive director, Early Learning Resource Center; Julie Kleinguenther, ELRC assistant administrator; Margaret Johnson, Keystone STARS coordinator, ELRC and Linda Awarski, director, Court care Child Care made a presentation for National Provider Appreciation Day.