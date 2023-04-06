NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Three appointments or reappointments were considered at Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County Commissioners.

The vote was 2-1, with Republican commissioner Joseph Gale voting against the appointments.

Commission chair Kenneth E. Lawrence, Jr. was appointed as the commissioner’s representative to the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. Scott Frantz of the Montgomery County Planning Commission was designated as the first alternate.

Commissioner Jamila Winder, vice-chair, was appointed to the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority to fill the seat previously held by Valerie Arkoosh. In addition, Elizabeth Moy, Jay Lankford, Adam Silver and Jason Salus were reappointed to the Montgomery County Industrial Development Authority.

In her opening remarks, Winder noted that this is the Week of the Young Child sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

She pointed out, “The Week of the Young Child focuses on the education of young children and their families. It also recognizes the early childhood programs and services that meet that need, my son being one of them. The week recognizes that early education sets the foundation for later success in school and in life.”

Transportation Grant Program

An update on the 2023 County Transportation Grant Program was delivered by Matt Edmond, assistant director of Transportation and Long-Range Planning, and Matt Popek, Transportation Planning assistant manager.

Edmond explained that the Transportation Grant Program is a competitive grant program for the county’s 62 municipalities to improve their locally owned transportation infrastructure. It is funded through the county capital budget using the $5 vehicle registration fee.

Popek said that revenues from the fees have allowed the repair of 35 roads and bridges in the last 15 years. He said that there have been five rounds of grants, totaling $5,010,200.50, since 2018 and it has funded 42 projects in 28 municipalities. The types of projects include congestion relief, new bridges, traffic signal upgrades, and pedestrian improvements.

Edmond said that in 2023 the focus will be on roads, bridges and signals. The goal is to fund fewer projects with bigger impact using larger grants.

Second Chance Month

Lori Schreiber, Montgomery County Clerk of Courts, made a presentation about the county’s Second Chance Month Event, which is established by the Department of Justice to help people successfully re-enter society after their incarceration. Schreiber said that on April 14 a free Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Human Services Center in Norristown. Matters like re-entry, housing, education, employment, family resources, voter registration and legal affairs will be covered.

In addition, a presentation about National Health Week was delivered by Meredith Peltzman, Community Health Engagement Coordinator. She said that the theme for this year was Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health. “The goal,” Peltzman noted, “is to insure that communities are healthy, safe and connected.”

Each day of the week will highlight a different goal. Monday’s focus is community, Tuesday’s is violence prevention, Wednesday’s is reproductive and sexual health, Thursday’s is mental health, Friday’s is rural health, Saturday’s is accessibility, and Sunday’s is nutrition and food.

Award of Contracts

In major contract actions, the commissioners awarded $1,684,000.00 to Loftus Construction Incorporated, Cinnaminson, N.J., for the rehabilitation of county bridge 101 in Lower Frederick Township.

IT Federal Sales LLC, Windham N.H., was awarded $2,136,360.00 for Public Image Collection and Storage. Also, National Medical Services, Willow Grove, Pa. was awarded a $1,205,000.00 contract to provide drug testing and forensic toxicology services.

In addition, multiple contractors will share a $2,906,870.00 contract for the construction of a maintenance building.