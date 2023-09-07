NORRISTOWN, Pa, - Montgomery County has been paying less than 3% interest on its bond offerings for years. For 2024, the interest rate will probably rise to the 4% range, according to what Dean Dortone, chief financial officer of Montgomery County, said at Thursday’s meeting of the county commissioners.

Dortone told the commissioners that planning is underway for a “New Money” Series A and Series B general bond issue of 2023. He noted that the 2023 county budget anticipated new capital funding for 2023/2024 capital projects.

The Series A bonds, in the amount of $150 million, are intended for capital improvement plan projects while the Series B bonds, in the amount of $15 million, will be used for roads and bridges capital projects where debt service is funded by motor vehicle registration fees. Debt service for the Series A bonds is paid by the general fund.

The 2023 capital fund budget amount is $269.8 million, Dortone noted. The county campus plan will receive 41.6% of the funds, while 27.2% will be used for assets and infrastructure. Other major funding areas are 19.5% for the planning commission and 6.8% for information and technology solutions. Capital fund bond proceeds, Dortone said, were anticipated to fund 55.2% of the capital fund projects.

The final results of the bond sale should be reported at the October 5 commissioners meeting and the county’s receipt of the bond proceeds should occur by November 1.

Commission chair Kenneth Lawrence and vice-chair Jamila Winder voted in favor of the bond issuance and commissioner Joseph Gale was opposed. Explaining his vote, Gale said, “For several years I have stated several times that our extremely high capital expenditures will lead to higher debt and higher taxes, both of which have come true.” He went on to say that for these reasons he has opposed new capital expenditures and the issuance of bonds.

Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention month and Tamra Williams, director of health and human services and Anna Trout, director of crisis and diversion with the Office of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities delivered a presentation about their efforts the past year to help address the problem.

“No person’s hard times are the same as another person’s hard times,” Trout explained. She noted that Montgomery County has a Suicide Prevention Task Force consisting of attempt survivors, loss survivors and many other individuals joined by a number of community partners.

Montgomery County lost 100 people to suicide in 2022, up from 83 in 2021 according to Trout. The highest age group in 2022 is 55- to 64-year-olds and the second highest group is 25- to 34-year-olds. There were 4 people under the age of 20 who took their lives in 2022. However, Trout said that Montgomery County’s rate of suicide is below the Pennsylvania average.

In closing, Trout listed a number of additional suicide prevention groups that people can call, including 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, which is a national phone number staffed 24 hours a day, and the Montgomery County Mobile Crisis Support number 1-855-634-HOPE.

Commissioner Lawrence noted that he has received suicide prevention “and twice I’ve had to ask that question of someone 'are you considering suicide,' which is the hardest thing to do but can make all the difference.”

In her opening remarks, commissioner Wilder reported on the Health and Human Services "Back to School Drive." “When I was a kid,” Wilder said, “I can always remember how excited I was to receive a new box of crayons, a new book bag and other supplies to start the new school year. It really helps to help kids know they will have the tools they need to find success.”

Winder reported that the Montgomery County "Back to School Drive," which ran from July 10 to August 25, collected 143 pre-filled book bags and 6,862 school items that benefitted over 700 children.

Major Contracts

The commissioners voted to Rescind & Re-Award a contract for Information & Technology Solutions Software to Civica North American Incorporated, Englewood, Ohio, in the amount of $1,092,963.90.

Also, $3,182,000.00 was approved for a PennDOT Reimbursement Agreement for Bridge #27, Fetters Mill Road Bridge over Pennypack Creek in Bryn Athyn Borough.