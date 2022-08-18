NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.

Bonner told the commissioners a few changes were made since the approval of the draft plan in July. Feedback to the draft plan was taken until August 5 and included 122 online submissions and comments received from some of the 300 attendees who attended seven meetings across the county. A summary of the comments, with responses, was made part of the final plan.

The changes to the draft plan included a reduction of $580,000 to the Recovery Call Center. $325,000 will be used to fund “Project EMS Relief,” and $255,000 to fund the Grandview Health Medic 151 Ambulance.

In addition, Bonner noted, the names of two projects were changed to eliminate confusion. Business Improvement Districts in Norristown and Pottstown was changed to Small Business Support in Norristown and Pottstown. Also, EMS Consolidation Study became EMS System Strategic Planning Study.

Bonner showed a funding breakdown of the 112 projects in the final plan: $37.7 million will go to Government Services and Infrastructure; $32.4 million to housing; $28.7 million to Community Services and Facilities; $18.1 million to Behavioral Health; $11.9 million to Public Health and Safety; $9.6 million to Childcare Services; $8.4 million to Food Security; and 2.5 million to Non-Profit and Community Support.

The next steps, said Bonner, included publication of the final plan document on the Recovery Office webpage; the finalization of grant agreements with individual projects; disbursement of funds after the grant agreements are finalized; facilitating successful completion of projects by the Recovery Office working with community partners and other county offices; and Recovery Office management of quarterly and compliance reports through 2026 and beyond.

Commission Chair Valerie Arkoosh commented, “Tom, I just want to congratulate you and all of your team since, as you pointed out, this office did not exist in January, and you were charged with seeking funds in a transformational way. I don’t think we will ever have an opportunity in our lifetimes to invest $161 million in our community.” She continued, “I’m so pleased to see how you’ve gone about this, and I’ve had numerous communities, even people who didn’t get funded, thank me for the transparency you used for this process.”

Municipal assistance grant

Authorization to submit a municipal assistance grant application to the Department of Community and Economic Development to support the new Comprehensive Plan was approved by the commissioners. Ann Leavitt-Gruberger, Planning Commission section chief, told the commissioners that the state grant of $60,000 would be used to fund general support for the Montco 2040 Plan which the Planning Commission hopes to complete by early 2025.

Monkeypox update

Arkoosh delivered a brief update on monkeypox.

“Currently, we have 12 confirmed cases within Montgomery County,” she said. “We’ve created a monkeypox page on our county website,” she continued. “Right now, our monkeypox vaccine is extremely limited. However, our Department of Health and Human Services is making appointments for vaccinations for the highest-risk groups.”

Arkoosh also announced the August winners of the Way to Go Montco employee of the month contest. The winners are: Mahresio Ludlow, Sheriff’s Office; Amy Trejo, District Court 38-1-03: Joe Uriani, Board of Assessment Appeals; Michael Hesh, Correctional Facility; and Toni Domanico, Human Resources Department. Each winner will receive a $150 bonus.

Major contracts were awarded to Suburban Transit Network Incorporated, dba Trans Net, Blue Bell, Pa., in the amount of $637,157.00 for shared ride and medical service; Marco Technologies LLC, St. Cloud, Minn., in the amount of 497,388.52 for print services maintenance and support; and Pioneer Technology Group LLC, Alpharetta, Ga., in the amount of $13,595,820.22 for software and professional service for the document management system.