NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County commissioners gave a big boost to the redevelopment of Bridgeport borough Thursday morning when they approved its Tax Increment Financing Plan (TIF). The vote was unanimous.

Montgomery County Commerce Department Director Dave Zellers, Jr. gave the commissioners an overview of how the TIF will be used for the River Pointe Development Plan in Bridgeport. The project has a first-of-its-kind housing affordability component, meeting goals established last year by the commissioners.

Zellers explained that the “Increment” is the difference between existing real estate tax revenue of the site to be developed and tax revenue after improvements are completed. This enables redevelopment authorities and local taxing authorities to remit a portion of newly generated taxes to help finance development or revitalization of properties needing redevelopment having at least one of a half-dozen negative characteristics.

“The county is being asked to remit 50% of the tax increment for a period of 20 years,” Zellers commented. The borough of Bridgeport will pay the other 50% of the tax increment.

The developer of the River Pointe project highlighted some of its details. It consists of approximately 34 acres of prime riverfront property. It will include 262 apartments, 356 townhomes and more than 7,000 square feet of retail space. Site improvements, including raising it out of the flood plain, will be completed by June 2024, and vertical development is estimated to be completed by June 2026. He claimed that when the project is built out it will increase the population of Bridgeport by one-third.

To date, the developer said, the project has incurred some extraordinary costs due to flood plain mitigation, environmental remediation, and stormwater improvements plus external factors including COVID delays and supply chain issues.

He also pointed out that, at the property’s current assessed value of $1,081,360, the county receives $4,242 in taxes but when fully developed the assessed value is estimated to be $60,302,102.77 and the county’s tax revenue would be $236,565.

The TIF plan allows for a maximum remittance of $8,500,000 over no more than 20 years, the developer pointed out. The TIF plan will expire before 20 years if the plan reaches the maximum remittance.

Kayleigh Silver, administrator, Health and Human Services, Office of Housing and Community Development, explained the housing affordability component of the River Pointe plan.

As part of the plan, the developer agreed to provide six units: one two-bedroom unit and two one-bedroom units at a rent that will not exceed 30% of the adjusted income for a family whose annual income equals 60% of the median income for the area; and one two-bedroom unit and two one-bedroom units at a rent that will not exceed 30% of the adjusted income for a family whose annual income equals 80% of the median income for the area.

“Preference for the affordable housing units will be given to former Bridgeport residents who were displaced by Hurricane Ida,” Silver noted.

America250PA Montgomery County

Earlier in the meeting, Zellers made a presentation on the America250PA Montgomery County Photography Art Contest. He explained that America250 was created several years ago as a multiyear effort to celebrate the nation’s semi quincentennial in 2026. It is led at the national level by a non-partisan Commission created by Congress and a supporting non-profit America250 Foundation.

Its mission, Zellers said, is to catalyze a more perfect union by designing and leading the most comprehensive and inclusive celebration in the country’s history. The Foundation is working to create initiatives and programs that honor our first 250 years and inspire Americans to imagine our next 250 years.

Five themes for America250 have been developed, Zellers said: Unfinished Revolutions, Power of Place, We the People, American Experiment, and Doing History.

“Pennsylvania is the first official state partner of America250,” Zellers noted, “and it branded itself America250PA.” That was followed by America250PA Montgomery County.

To launch the America250PA Montgomery County program a Kickoff Photo was initiated. This year’s theme will be Montgomery County’s historic sites. To be eligible for the contest, Zellers said, photographs must be taken at a county, state or national historical site, historical marker and/or park in Montgomery County. The contest will run from July 1, 2023, to August 7, 2023. Winners will be recognized at a County Board of Commissioners meeting in September 2023.

Other business

By a 2 to 1 vote, with commissioner Joseph Gale objecting, Kelly Devine and Michael Thompson were appointed to the SEPTA Citizen Advisory Board.

The commissioners awarded a contract for Commercial Lines of Insurance to KMRD Partners, Incorporated, Warrington, PA in the amount of $1,512,766.00. Also, a Reimbursement Agreement was approved with Penn DOT for Bridge #10, Woodmont Road over Arrowmink Creek in West Conshohocken for $600,000.00.