NORRISTOWN, Pa. – At Thursday morning’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners, Chair Valerie Arkoosh gave a status report on the use of funds received from the American Recovery Plan.
$161.4 million is available to the county, and it has received 426 project submissions and an additional 157 idea submissions comprising $1.3 billion in requested funds.
“Through an external review process the county sought input from county residents,” Arkoosh reported, “and applications for the citizen review committee were received from 75 individuals.
“The 30 citizens selected as final reviewers are representative of a variety of community sectors including individuals who identify as Black or African Americans, Hispanic or Latino, Asian American or Pacific Islander, individuals living with disabilities, living with recovery, living with low income and other populations that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”
Arkoosh explained that the county’s recovery office is in the process of adopting a draft recovery plan which will list all the projects being recommended for funding and which will be made public on the county’s website July 18. The county is hosting two town hall events to share the plan with the public and allow folks to comment on the plan.
The town halls will be virtual sessions held July 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom. The commissioners will vote on final recommendations at the August 18 meeting.
Bond Sale Update
The commissioners also received an update about the general obligation series of 2022 bond sale from Dan Kozloff, PFM Asset Management, LLC, the county’s financial advisor for the sale. Kozloff reported that the county sold $153.155 million in bonds on June 29 and the transaction is anticipated to close July 28. He noted that the county has carried a AAA rating from Moody’s Investor Services since 2018 which allows it to receive the best rates on its bond issues.
The bonds were sold online through a competitive bid process, Kozloff said, and were offered as an all-or-none sale. The winning bid, out of 11 bidders, was received from Morgan Stanley, and had a true interest cost of 3.538748%. The difference between the lowest bid and the next best bid was 0.005126%.
“This strong turnout of investors and bidders has a lot to do with the strength of the county,” Kozloff noted.
Transportation Improvement Program
Matt Popek, assistant section chief of the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, briefed the commissioners on the status of the 2023-2034 Transportation Improvement Program, the capital budget for transportation projects in the region. Popek noted that public comment on the plan has closed and is awaiting final plan adoption at the DVRPC board meeting at the end of July.
The TIP program has spent close to $1.8 billion since 2010 just in Montgomery County. The new TIP going forward includes money for 35 new bridges, $50 million for “off-system” bridges, $20 million more for municipal bridges, $100 million more per year for transit and $111 million over 12 years for bike and pedestrian projects.
Popek also said there will be $21.2 billion over 12 years allocated to the region for highways and transit. In Montgomery County there are 61 projects totaling $931.6 million over 12 years and $375 million is allocated for the first 4 years (2023-2026).
In the future, Popek told the commissioners they will see more of roundabouts, safety intersection improvements, bridge replacements and multi-faceted projects.
Deputy Sheriff Honored
During a 4th of July fireworks celebration held on the Parkway in Philadelphia, two policemen, officer Sergio Diggs from Philadelphia and Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff John Foster, were shot but not seriously injured. Thursday morning Foster was recognized for his actions by the commissioners and Sheriff Sean Kilkenny.
Foster is a 17-year veteran in the Sheriff’s department and also serves as a part-time police officer with the North Wales police department.
In brief comments, Foster said “I just want to say thank you to the officers of the Philadelphia police department. They were phenomenal.
“It was a chaotic scene but fortunately officer Diggs and myself just received minor graze wounds. We were lucky on that account, we weren’t targeted, we just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. We were fortunate enough to walk away with just a few scratches.”
Commissioner Joseph Gale commented: “This tragic event that took place on the Parkway in Philadelphia is a harsh reminder of the struggles and dangers law enforcement officers face on a daily basis." He went on to say,” Thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you do to protect our community.”
Awards of Contract
By a 2 to 1 vote, with commissioner Gale opposed, construction contracts were awarded for the 1 Montgomery Plaza Building to: P.J. Dick Incorporated, Pittsburgh, Pa., in the amount of $7,760,000 for general construction; Guy M. Cooper, Willow Grove, Pa. in the amount of $249,450 for plumbing and fire protection; TN Ward Company, Ardmore, Pa., in the amount of $333,392 for general construction; Hobbs and Company, Incorporated, Willow Grove, Pa., in the amount of $241,320 for electrical construction; and Guy M. Cooper, Incorporated, Willow Grove, Pa., in the amount of $142,496 for mechanical construction.