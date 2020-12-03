NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners held its first of two hearings on the 2021 budget Thursday morning, but heard little about the spending plan.
Only one county resident addressed the $461.6 million budget that was presented Nov. 19. The plan would raise property taxes 5% to 3.632 mills, and leave the tax that supports Montgomery County Community College at 0.39 mill.
Real estate tax accounts for 49% of the projected county 2021 revenue of $455 million, about $7 million short of expenses. The gap will be covered by county reserves.
Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone said in November that a home assessed at $362,000 would pay an extra $617 in property tax in 2021, up $29.
David Morgan, of Ambler, was the only person to address the board as a resident. He said the pandemic times require a tax reduction, not an increase, and he pointed to a big-ticket capital item for potential cuts.
"We have a $400 million proposal for a county campus plan," Morgan said. He also said the county may add a $95,000 annual position for diversity.
Morgan said residents who face eviction and joblessness because of the COVID-19 pandemic should be getting help from the county, not a tax increase.
"Take out money from the campus plan," he said.
Morgan's comments on the renovations at the county campus in Norristown and the diversity job echo remarks Commissioner Joseph Gale made at the board's last meeting. Gale has voted against spending for the campus renovations, saying the expenses are "out of control" and will increase the county's interest costs.
Sheriff Sean Kilkenny also addressed the board, telling the commissioners that his department has moved some services, such as sheriff sales, online. That has brought in more revenue without increasing costs, he said.
Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence said the county needs to educate the public about its pre-trial services unit, created in July to help reform the bail system. When the unit was established, Lawrence said too often decisions to release suspects are based on finances more than the risk of letting them out of jail.
"There is a lot of community interest in this program," Lawrence said Wednesday, asking for community outreach so residents understand the value of pre-trial services.
Commissioner Gale did not comment during the 25-minute hearing.
Chairwoman Valerie Arkoosh said the next hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, broadcast via montcopa.org. The board will vote on the budget at a 10 a.m. meeting Dec. 17.