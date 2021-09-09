NORRISTOWN, Pa. – With recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida's remnants continuing in Montgomery County on Thursday, officials there are hoping that the governor will lobby for portions of the state hard hit to receive FEMA disaster declaration.
Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh said during the Montgomery County Commissioners meeting Thursday that Governor Tom Wolf had visited the area twice to survey damage left by the devastating storm, which hit the region last week. Officials are hopeful that FEMA disaster declarations will soon be made.
“This will be critical in order to provide direct financial assistance to individuals that were impacted,” said Arkoosh.
Commissioners are also thanking first responders and residents alike who assisted in recovery and the continued clean up from the storm.
“Just because waters have receded and some debris has cleared doesn’t mean that our neighbors won’t still need our assistance in the weeks to come,” said Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence.
Arkoosh said a multi-agency resource center, or MARC, opened on Wednesday in order to assist anyone who has been affected by the storm with services like temporary housing and food assistance.
In addition, an emergency disaster fund has also been created to support non-profit agencies that support families who have been affected by the storm.