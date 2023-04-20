NORRISTOWN, Pa. – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners learned more about the impact of child abuse in the county at Thursday morning's meeting.

Nadine Miller, Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth director, and colleagues Anika Dargan and Janet Panning from the Montgomery County Health and Human Services Office of Public Health gave the presentation.

"Last year, the office received almost 8,000 referrals or concerns for child safety or well-being," Miller said. "There's no question that child abuse or neglect can have harmful effects on victims."

Miller went on to say that childhood abuse is preventable. "The most important thing we can do is to support families before they reach a crisis," she added.

Dargan told the commissioners she was one of the nurses who provides care to pregnant women and caregivers of children under 5 years old. The two most important subject matters she addresses, Dargan continued, are shaken baby syndrome, which is when a child is being violently shaken from the shoulders or any of its limbs. The consequences, Dargan explained, can be broken bones, hearing loss, vision loss, seizures, motor dysfunction and death.

Sudden unexpected infant death syndrome is the other important area of concern. Dargan explained, "This is the death of a baby less than 1 year old that occurs during sleep or in the baby's sleeping area."

According to the National Institutes of Health, sudden unexpected death syndrome is the leading cause of death in infants from 1 months to 12 months old in the U.S.

Dargan pointed out a number of methods to reduce SUID, including placing the baby on its back to sleep; allowing the infant to sleep in its own sleeping area; using a firm and flat mattress with no bulky bedding, pillows or toys/stuffed animals in the sleeping area; leaving no bottles propped in the infant's mouth; and using pacifiers for bottle-fed babies.

Panning introduced the commissioners to the Montgomery County Maternal Early Childhood Consortium. It was formed by county agencies and nonprofits dealing with early childhood issues.

The goal, Panning said, was to create a central referral system to increase access to Montgomery County evidence-based home visiting programs. Panning maintained that home visiting programs increased parenting confidence and competence, school readiness, maternal health and child development and health.

The consortium formed a central referral system where a provider or an individual can call one number or send one email to get connected to one of seven evidence-based programs in the county.

Panning also told the commissioners about Montco Mamas. This program has as its goal the elimination of inequities surrounding race and infant mortality and support healthy births for Black women and Black families in Montgomery County.

In the future, Montco Mamas plans to address maternal mortality, instances of substance abuse, and pregnancy and loss.

Autism Awareness Month

In her remarks, Commissioner Jamila Winder noted that April is Autism Awareness Month. She explained that "autism is a complex brain disorder that often inhibits a person's ability to communicate, respond to surroundings and form relationships with others." In the U.S., she said, more than 5.4 million adults are autistic and one in every 44 children has been diagnosed with autism.

"Autistic people continue to face obstacles when seeking employment, healthcare, education and housing, and the immense contributions of people with autism are often overlooked," Winder explained. "I am proud to stand in support of all people with autism, my neighbor included."

Contracts

The commissioners approved two substantial contracts. Metropolitan Foods Incorporated, also known as Driscoll Foods, Wayne, New Jersey, and Derstine's Inc., Sellersville, were awarded a combined contract not to exceed $500,000 to provide food resources to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition, a $620,000 contract was awarded to American Monitoring Sales Corporation, Edgartown, Massachusetts, to provide electronic offender monitoring services.