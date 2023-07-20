NORRISTOWN, Pa. – In the era of COVID, it seemed appropriate that the Montgomery County commissioners marked the upcoming Immunization Awareness Month in August at their meeting Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Immunization Coalition chair Maureen Hennessey delivered a presentation about her organization’s purpose. She said the coalition was founded in 2009 by a group of local schools, health care organizations, pharmacy companies, non-profit organizations, and others interested in community health.

“Their mission," Hennessey said, “is to promote age-appropriate immunizations across the lifespan of all residents of Montgomery County.” Among the groups’ major accomplishments in the past three years, she said, was its ability to secure funding from state and federal sources, which allowed the coalition to hire a full-time program manager.

She also noted the development of a flu and COVID-19 committee which now has 116 members, holding over 20 community town halls and the development of billboard and digital campaigns as well as three bus ads in cooperation with SEPTA. Many of the groups’ resources and materials have been used nationally and internationally, according to Hennessey.

“We’ve actually received commendations from the White House,” she said, “and we’re very proud of that.”

Prison alternative

The commissioners also noted Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week. Supervision Services director Stephanie Heitman Landes told the commissioners that Supervision Services' primary responsibility is rehabilitation and community safety. The group strongly believes in an individual’s ability to change, she said. “Many people just need the chance.”

She explained that Supervision Services is an alternative to incarceration and gives the individual the opportunity to attend school, go to work, and make restitution for their crime.

“We believe incarceration is a last resort when all other solutions have been tried but have not been successful,” Landes said. She said the measures have successfully reduced the jail population by more than 50% over the past few years.

“We take pride in the successful outcomes of our caseloads,” Landes said, referring to her fellow workers in Supervision Services. “Our officers are change agents and they work tirelessly for the community,” she continued.

New Public Comments Guidelines

The commissioners voted 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale opposed, to amend the Public Comments guidelines. The new rules reduce Public Comments from two periods to one and limit the time to speak to three minutes. Several citizens criticized the new guidelines because it reduced their time to speak from four minutes in two periods to three minutes in one period.

Also, the commissioners approved the appointment of Raymond McGarry as interim solicitor. He replaces Josh Stein, who had served as solicitor since January 2019.

The commissioners authorized the Office of Housing and Community Development to submit an Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. It is a federal source of financing from the department of Housing and Urban Development. The 2023 allocation to Montgomery County is $291,298 and Pennsylvania’s allocation in 2023 is $5,768,872.

Montgomery County has traditionally been granted $150,000 to $180,000 from the state. The increased funding request reflects an increased need for shelter.

In addition, the commissioners approved the 2023 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development.

Major contracts

A contract for $800,000 was awarded to Genesis Housing Corporation, Norristown, Pa. for Grant Program Administration Services.

Genesis Housing Corporation, Norristown, Pa. was awarded a $762,000 contract for Lead Hazard Control Services.

Motorola Solutions, Chicago, Ill. Was awarded a contract for $572,500 to provide Software Maintenance.

A Contract Amendment for Construction Services for the Chester Valley Trail Project in the amount of $2,060,682 was awarded to Allan A. Myers LP, Worcester, Pa.

Tamco Construction Incorporated, Doylestown, Pa. was awarded a $994,376.02 contract to provide Demolition Services.

Also, Oliver Fire Protection & Security, King of Prussia, Pa., was awarded a contract for Fire Prevention in the amount of $729,800.00.