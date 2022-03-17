NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Comments about mail-in ballots and other election issues by residents led to an argument among Republicans at Thursday morning’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners.
On one side were 10 residents, including Montgomery County Republican Committee chairwoman Liz Havey. Getting in the last word was Republican commissioner Joseph Gale.
The issue, as it’s been before at the commissioners’ meeting, was voting integrity beginning with the 2020 national election. Residents criticized mail-in voting, with some saying that the 2020 and 2021 elections featured anomalies or fraud. The residents in attendance did not supply any evidence of fraud.
Elections officials and courts have found that there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Havey said she has “received hundreds of complaints from voters, especially about the drop-boxes.” She brought a proposal for the commissioners to review that suggests changes to the election process that Havey believes were fair to all parties.
Act 77, passed in October 2019, made historic changes to the election code including no excuse voting by mail, providing more time to register to vote, extending the time to submit mail-in or absentee ballots and authorizing a $90 million bond to reimburse counties for 60% of their costs to replace voting machines.
Gale Responds
After the last speaker finished, Gale said he would like to address the public comments. “This is something I’ve been speaking about for a long time. This report just given to us by the Republican Committee, this can be very simplified. It can say repeal Act 77.”
He went on to say that the Act was passed unconstitutionally and approved by every single Republican senator in Harrisburg. “So, the fake outrage in this room, particularly the Republican chair, Liz Havey,” Gale said, “is fake. Because as a leader of the Republican Party she should be critical of the Republicans in the state legislature that passed this unconstitutional voting legislation.”
He declared, “I’m the only commissioner in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania who opposed certifying the election results.” He spoke of his opposition to certifying the results of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 primaries and the 2020 and 2021 general elections.
“I’m the only one to do that,” Gale continued, “because I recognized that the voting was being done under unconstitutional guidelines. And the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, just a few weeks ago, made a decision saying just that.”
Gale then pointed to the audience and said, “I’ve been talking about it for over 2 ½ years since back in 2019 when Act 77 was passed and all of you, including Liz Preate Havey, chairman of the Republican Party Committee, remained silent and in fact you endorsed candidates that voted for it. So you’re a hypocrite and this is all a staged effort to make it look like you’re doing something when the real scandal, in fact, the biggest scandal to come out of Harrisburg that’s worse than the midnight pay raise of 2005.”
At this point a male spectator told Gale to address his comments to the Chair. Gale replied, ”You’re a political hack and so are a lot of the others in this room. You’re all political hacks."
He went on to say that “this is something I’ve been talking about, and I wish that the Montgomery County Republican Party would back me up when I am speaking about this. But now it’s too little, too late and you’re trying to look like you’re doing something about it. You all should be ashamed of yourselves; you’re part of the problem, not part of the solution.”
Other business
In major contract awards above $500,000, the commissioners approved a $561,089.82 contract for equipment with Northeast Sweepers and Rental Incorporated of Fairfield, NJ; a $540,653 contract for consultant services to adult probation to Resources for Human Development Incorporated, Philadelphia: and a $720,000 contract for consultant services to McCormick Taylor, Exton, Pa.
Also, the commissioners approved the establishment of an AMERICA250PA County Commission and nominated commissioner Kenneth Lawrence to serve as the Montgomery County representative to the state-wide AMERICA250PA Committee.