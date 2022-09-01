NORRISTOWN, Pa., - The Montgomery County Commissioners noted the one-year anniversary of the damage caused by the remains of Hurricane Ida at their meeting Thursday morning.

The day also marked National Preparedness Month, and Commission Chair, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, gave a report of the county’s response to the disaster. Over an eight-hour period, Arkoosh said, six to eight inches of rain fell, leading to widespread flooding. In addition, “an F-2 tornado with 130 mph winds carved an eight- mile- long path of destruction through Upper Dublin and Horsham townships. The Schuylkill River at Norristown and the Perkiomen creek crested at record levels.”

During the storm, Arkoosh noted, “the county’s Department of Public Safety answered over 9,000 calls for help and dispatched 437 water rescues. Thousands of people sustained damage to their homes, and we also experienced a tragic loss of life when four members of our Montgomery County community perished during the storm.”

The county set-up a multi-agency resource center, emergency hoteling operations, food delivery, case management services and various other services to support residents provided at no cost, Arkoosh said. Within weeks of the storm 3,728 reports of damage to homes and businesses were filed with the county. 6,778 requests for assistance were filed with FEMA when that became available, resulting in over $13.6 million disbursed in the county.

Arkoosh reported that the current costs to the county related to Ida are estimated at $25 million and for the last 10 months the emergency hoteling fund provided lodging for 217 households. At the end of the hotel lodging program July 1, 10 households remained in hotels.

“We know many people are still struggling one year later,” Arkoosh said. “Disaster services are available through the commonwealth by calling 1-833-461-8IDA.”

Later in the meeting the commissioners approved a resolution approving a 90-day extension of the Hurricane Ida Emergency Declaration.

Housing Affordability

Arkoosh also gave an update on work that the county is doing for housing affordability. She noted that the county has faced a problem with housing affordability for many years that has been made worse recently by the impact of COVID and the destruction of homes by the remains of Hurricane Ida. Hundreds of units of affordable housing were destroyed by the storm and over 100 will not be rebuilt.

Through the county’s recovery plan, Arkoosh noted, $32.4 million will support 325 new affordable houses, the creation of two new temporary housing facilities, and preservation of existing affordable units.

“Affordable housing is a county-wide problem and we need to support county-wide solutions,” she said.

“I will not vote to provide county funds to projects that do not have an affordability component,” she said. "If developers want public funding, they must be offering a public benefit.”

Election Concerns

Over a dozen people turned out to speak about election practices during the public comments portion of the meeting. Summarizing their comments, the group wants an end to mail-in voting and a return to one-day, in-person voting with a valid ID, using paper ballots that are counted at the precinct level. Absentee voting would be permitted as before, by applying with a legitimate request for absence on an individual basis.

Commissioner Joseph Gale said the provision for mail-in ballots was contained in the Pennsylvania legislature’s Act 77, which was passed in 2019, before the COVID pandemic arrived.

“The state legislatures are responsible for creating their state's election laws. The county officials are responsible for making sure on election day that the process is properly executed. The laws we have to follow are given to us by the state government.”

Gale said the root of the problems is Act 77, which, in a nutshell, Gale noted, allows 50 days of mail-in voting.

“That’s what gave us a mail-in voting counting center, an additional expense we never had before," said Gale. “We never before had mail-in voting drop-boxes. I vote against all contracts related to mail-in voting because I recognize that Act 77 was passed unconstitutionally,” Gale said, “and that it was ruled unconstitutional by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, which was later reversed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The United States Supreme Court won’t take that case.”

Gale pointed out the law was passed unanimously by all the Republican state senators in Harrisburg. The Democrats opposed it in the Senate, but it was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.

“It was a straight-up political deal,” Gale said. “It ended straight ticket voting, which the Republicans wanted, and delivered mail-in voting, which the Governor wanted.”

Gale advised the commenters, “the good people like you who are passionate about this issue must focus your energy in the right way, and that’s with your state representatives and your state senators in Harrisburg.”

There was one large contract approved, $831, 600.00 to Berry, Dunn, McNeil & Parker LLC, Portland, Maine, for information and technology solutions.