Montgomery County commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote a $474,822 contract renewal with Dominion Voting Systems Inc. Thursday.
The company provides voting machines and tabulators. Allies of former President Donald Trump have criticized Dominion for supposedly rigging the November election, and the company responded by suing Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Joseph Gale, the only Republican on the three-member board, voted against the contract renewal, without comment. Arkoosh and Kenneth Lawrence voted in favor.
Perkiomenville resident Tom Blair had questions about the contract during the public comment portion of the meeting.