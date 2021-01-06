NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County is prepared to launch its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The Montgomery County Commissioners and the Office of Public Health detailed plans Wednesday to vaccinate qualifying healthcare staff at a public vaccination clinic hosted by Montgomery County Community College.
Due to the limited supply of vaccine at this time, only people in the CDC-defined 1A category who live or work in Montgomery County will be given appointments. Appointment slots are limited and are available by reservation only. Walk-up registration is not accepted.
Healthcare offices and healthcare professionals who meet the criteria for 1A must complete a screening survey to request a vaccine appointment. OPH will review the responses and send a registration link to people that fit into the 1A category, which will take them to an appointment system. An appointment confirmation and a medical license, badge or paystub verifying employment will be required to receive a vaccination.
Montgomery County plans to continue vaccinating people who live or work in Montgomery County five days a week, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. throughout January and February. As more vaccine doses become available, more appointment slots and vaccination clinics will be opened. The county says residents are encouraged to check the Montgomery County COVID-19 Vaccine page for updates.
Residents of Montgomery County with vaccine questions can contact OPH at publichealth@montcopa.org. Residents of other counties with vaccine questions can call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258 or go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
“We ask that everyone have patience as we start this initial roll-out. The vaccine is in limited supply and vaccination efforts will focus on those at highest risk for contracting COVID-19 such as hospital workers, doctors, dentists, and medical first responders,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.