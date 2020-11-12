NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County health officials may require all schools in the county to go virtual for two weeks.
After a nearly 3-hour virtual meeting Thursday, the county health board will reconvene Friday at noon to vote on the order, which would require districts to go virtual from Nov. 23 through Dec. 6.
The board cited a rise in COVID-19 cases and an expected further surge after Thanksgiving as reasons to mandate online learning. All extracurricular activities and sports programs would also be paused in two dozen school districts and private schools.
However, parents and school districts are pushing back.
During the public comment portion of the meeting Thursday, parent after parent implored health officials to let individual school districts decide.
Several superintendents said there's no data showing schools are contributing to the spread of COVID.
Many parents agreed, arguing schools are the safest places for kids, and the mental and financial toll on kids and families would be too much to take again.
The board meeting started at 10 a.m. Thursday, and after the public comments were over around 12:30 p.m., the board moved to recess before reconvening to take a vote. Parents and district officials pushed back, saying they need to start preparing now should the order pass, but the board is set to meet at 12 p.m. Friday. The Zoom meeting link will be available on the county's website, but capacity will be capped at 500 participants.