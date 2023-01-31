NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will soon have a new commissioner.

The county Court of Common Pleas has appointed Jamila Winder to fill the vacancy left by Val Arkoosh, who left to join Gov. Josh Shapiro's cabinet as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

Winder, who will be the county's first African American commissioner, will be sworn in Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. She'll serve as a commissioner for the rest of 2023.

Winder has lived in East Norriton Township for most of her life, serving as a township supervisor since 2020 and recently elected chair of the supervisors board.

She was on the Norristown Area School Board from 2017-2020.

Professionally, Winder leads the U.S. operations for an international digital medical education company.