NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Monday it is taking steps to make sure the upcoming primary election is secure.

As they do each election, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau have put measures in place to ensure it is prepared for any election issues on May 16, including an Election Tip Line of 610-292-2023 to report any suspicious activity around the ballot drop boxes or suspicious activity on Election Day, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Anyone who sees someone attempting to break into the ballot drop boxes, delivering multiple ballots to the boxes, damaging the boxes or otherwise doing something suspicious or criminal is asked to immediately call the Election Tip Line at 610-292-2023.

“Today I want to reassure Montgomery County residents that we will use all means to make certain we have a safe, secure and valid election here in Montgomery County, for both in-person voting on Election Day and for voting by dropping off completed paper ballots between now and Nov. 8,” said First Assistant District Attorney Edward F. McCann Jr. “If the facts and evidence warrant it, we will prosecute anyone who attempts to interfere with this election.”

Spread throughout Montgomery County, the 12 secure ballot drop box locations are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., through May 16, 2023, and are fully staffed and under video surveillance, the DA's office says. They are located in Cheltenham, Lansdale, Lower Merion, Norristown (two locations), Pottstown, Royersford, Skippack, Upper Dublin, Upper Frederick, Upper Merion and Upper Moreland.

The DA's office says completed ballots can also be dropped off during office hours at Montgomery County Voter Services office locations, which are spread throughout the county. Addresses for secure drop boxes and Voter Services offices, as well as voting instructions, can be found on the county’s website.

On Nov. 16, Election Day, a team of prosecutors and detectives will be available for referral and to respond to complaints, the DA's office said.

"While no irregularities are expected to occur with the election, the team will be ready to assist in protecting the integrity of our electoral system and to make sure that poll workers are safe as well," the DA's office said.

McCann, Assistant District Attorney Jediah Grobstein and Montgomery County Detectives will work with federal, state, county and local law enforcement, as well as other government officials, to protect access to and the integrity of the Nov. 8 election, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office says reported violations of election laws will be investigated, and if appropriate, prosecuted.

On Election Day, any potential problem should be reported to the Election Tip Line at 610-292-2023 or by email at emccann2@montcopa.org or jgrobstein@montcopa.org. The District Attorney’s Office can also be reached through the County Radio Room at 610-275-1222