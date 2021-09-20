BLUE BELL, Pa. - Relief is now available for those with damages from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Disaster Recovery Center is up and running.
Representatives from FEMA and the Small Business Administration gave a tour of the facility at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell Monday.
Recovery specialists are available to assist homeowners, renters, and business owners in applying for federal aid. It's open every day except Sundays.
Anyone can also sign up by downloading the FEMA app, calling the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.