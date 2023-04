First responders in our area are grieving the loss of one of their own.

Upper Perkiomen Valley Ambulance says EMT Jay Miles died Saturday after suffering a stroke while responding to a medical call last month.

Miles underwent surgery and was in the hospital for two weeks.

In addition to Upper Perkiomen, Miles served with Merck EMS. He was a firefighter for the Pennsburg Volunteer Fire Company and he was a chaplain.