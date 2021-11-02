Election, voting ballot box generic

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Board of Elections said Tuesday it obtained a court order to extend operating hours at two polling locations after equipment was delivered to the wrong polling places.

Once discovered, the equipment was transferred to the correct locations; however, this caused a delay in opening, according to a news release from the county.

The delay affected four precincts: Norristown 2-2 and 2-3 (Gotwals Elementary School, 1 East Oak Street, Norristown, Pa. 19401) and East Norriton 2-2 and 2-3 (Cole Manor Elementary School, 2350 Springview Road, Norristown, Pa. 19401). Those polling locations will stay open until 9 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate voters due to a delayed opening Tuesday morning.

All other polling locations in Montgomery County will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters with questions can call Montgomery County Voter Services at 610-278-3280.

