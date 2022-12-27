NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County has declared a Code Blue cold weather emergency based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The Code Blue originally issued for Friday, December 23, 2022, has been extended to Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 8 a.m.

Forecasters say the temperature or wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit during this time.

People in Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a Code Blue can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.

WHAT TO DO IN CODE BLUE CONDITIONS

Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.

If you see someone in need of immediate emergency assistance, call or text 9-1-1.

PERSONAL TIPS

Make sure your car has antifreeze, a full tank of gas, properly inflated tires, and is stocked with an emergency kit.

Check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Wear appropriate clothing and avoid prolonged exposure when going outdoors in winter weather.

Limit pets' time outdoors during extreme temperatures.

Report power outages directly to your utility company; DO NOT call 9-1-1.