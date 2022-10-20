NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Any death from fentanyl is a tragic statistic but at their Thursday meeting the Montgomery County commissioners learned that the county is doing better addressing the problem than much of the country.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told the commissioners that fentanyl deaths in the county in 2021 were down 13.2% from 183 to 148, while they rose 15% in the U.S. as a whole.

This data was presented as part of Steele’s promotion of Drug Take Back Day. The semi-annual event will be held Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to 33 police departments in the county that will serve as collectors, Steele noted, Giant Food Stores in Upper Moreland and Redner’s Markets in Montgomery Township will participate as collection centers. Accepted medications and prescription drugs include tablets and capsules, inhalers, vaping products, creams and ointments, nasal sprays, and pet medicines.

Steele emphasized that keeping expired medicines around the house “is an avenue for people to go down the wrong track. If you don’t need what was prescribed to you, destroy it. If you need it in the future, go back to your doctor and he’ll get you some more.”

Since the Drug Take Back Day program began in 2010, over 100,000 pounds of pills and medicines have been collected.

Election News

Earlier, Kenneth Lawrence, commission vice chair, again reviewed preparations for Election Day, Tuesday November 8. Voters will have several options to cast their ballot, Lawrence stated, including “absentee ballot, mail-in ballot and in person Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 24, 2022 at 5 p.m.”

The last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot, Lawrence noted, is Tuesday, November 1. “We will have 12 secure drop-box locations available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Oct. 29 through Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.” Each box will be monitored using CCTV video surveillance.

He pointed out that per Pennsylvania law voter ballots may only be returned by the voting individual and no one else.

Commissioner Joseph Gale commented, “I would like to address the issue of undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots. According to the United States Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month it is my understanding that any and all incorrectly dated or undated ballots can not and should not be counted.” He also said that in 2020, Pennsylvania courts ruled the same as the U.S. Supreme Court.

“If undated or illegally dated ballots are counted in Montgomery County,” Gale promised, “I will not certify the 2022 election results. Furthermore, I urge other boards of commissioners and boards off elections across the commonwealth to follow the rules of the United States Supreme Court which clearly states that undated mail-in ballots must not be counted.”

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has told counties that they are expected to include ballots with undated or improperly dated envelopes in their official returns for the Nov. 8 election.

In an email to county officials, a top state elections official wrote that a June state court decision found that “both Pennsylvania and federal law prohibit excluding legal votes because the voter omitted an irrelevant date on the ballot return envelope, and that decision remains good law.”

The state and national Republican parties have filed a lawsuit in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November.

The GOP's filing went straight to the state Supreme Court, with barely three weeks left before Election Day. The court does not have to take up the lawsuit.

Road and Bridge Update

Administrator of Roads and Bridges, Tom O’Brien, updated the commissioners on road and bridge repair. He said four bridge repair projects were approved for 2022 and eight are expected to be approved for 2023. Responding to a question for commissioner Lawrence, O’Brien said that a normal bridge project will take three to five years to complete but if it involves federal funding the project could take as long as 15 years.