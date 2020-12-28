Paramedics Joe Yochim and Anthony McGrail were in the front of the line for Montgomery County frontline workers getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
"You can't tell behind this mask but I'm smiling and I'm almost choking back tears. I'm actually excited for this now," said Yochim, who works with Narberth Ambulance.
Countywide, 2,000 paramedics, nurses, and healthcare employees are set to get the first doses of the vaccine. This, after what both men say is a very tough year.
"I have faith in the scientists that created the vaccine and in the professionals that are offering it to me today," said McGrail of the Second Alarmers Rescue Squad.
This comes 296 days after the Montgomery County's first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 7. Since then, there's been more than 34,000 cases and 1,100 deaths.
Dr. Alvin Wang, the county's regional EMS medical director and chief medical officer, administered the first vaccines.
"Our EMS workforce really are at very critical staffing levels and we need every single one of our EMTs and paramedics to be able to be out there to be working to take care of our patients," he said.
Starting on Tuesday, the Allentown Health Bureau will give out a limited number of vaccines to EMS, healthcare workers, and those in nursing homes.
This, after local EMS members were vaccinated by the hospitals last week.
The Eastern PA EMS Council, which heads up six counties, says it has 13 different sites to vaccinate 2,200 paramedics.
For those like McGrail and Yochim, it's a shot in the arm they needed.
"Getting this today, I feel a little more comfortable walking into someone's house that may or may not have the virus," Yochim said.