EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety is looking to hire 911 dispatchers.

911 telecommunicators receive calls for assistance from the public and dispatch police, fire, emergency medical units, and other public safety resources.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalency and no record of criminal convictions, according to a news release from the county Department of Public Safety.

Other minimum qualifications include: excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills with the ability to complete those skills successfully in high stress situations; adequate computer and typing knowledge; a valid driver’s license; and the ability to work various shifts including night shift, rotating schedules, weekends, and holidays.

The application deadline is Friday, June 16. To apply or read the complete job description, people can visit the county website.

The new 911 telecommunicators will start paid training on or around July 17, according to the news release. The starting salary during initial training is $39,382.74.

After successful completion of classroom training (approximately 12 weeks), the salary increases to $45,600.90, the county said. Upon certification, which most staff reach approximately six months after their first day on the job, the salary increases to $50,400.91.

The position is also eligible for a sign-on bonus, equal to 10% of the initial starting salary.

The county offers benefits such as health care coverage and paid parental leave.

People with questions can email publicsafety@montgomerycountypa.gov, call (610) 631-6500, or visit the county website.