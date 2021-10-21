NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County officials say they plan to work with the Sept. 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance to try make more of its portion of the trail off-road.
On Thursday, Bill Hartman, Montgomery County’s Trails and Open Space Planning Manager, provided an update on the county’s 30-mile portion of the 1,300-mile-long trail. The entire trail links the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City, the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
According to Hartman, the county’s portion, which runs along Route 202 Parkway Trail, are mostly roadways. He said as the trails are further developed, the county plans to work with the alliance to get those portions off-road as much as possible.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed a law officially designating the entire trail that links the memorial sites. With that designation, the Department of the Interior and National Park Service will both assist administratively and provide its resources for the continued development of the trail.
Hartman said the designation is also important in that developing the trail further off-road will bring new visitors to the county.
“Regionally it (the trail) will spark economic development along its route and provide regional recreational resources to numerous communities that it will pass,” said Hartman.