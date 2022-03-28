NORRISTOWN, Pa. | The Montgomery County Human Resources Department announced on Monday they will hold a career fair on Wednesday, April 6 at the Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) in Blue Bell.
People searching for a full time, part time, or internship positions are encouraged to attend.
The event will take place on Wednesday, April 6 from 2 – 7 p.m. at the Montgomery County Community College Health Sciences Center Main Gymnasium located at 340 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, Pa, officials said.
Free parking is available in the Cathcart Road lot. SEPTA bus routes 94 and 96 can also be taken directly to the MCCC Blue Bell Campus for the event.
The following Montgomery County departments say they will be present at the Career Fair:
- Department of Assets and Infrastructure
- Coroner’s Office
- Correctional Facility
- Office of the District Attorney
- Health and Human Services
- Information Technology
- Planning Commission
- Pre-Trial Services
- Prothonotary
- Department of Public Safety
- Sheriff’s Office
- Office of the Public Defender
- Office of Voter Services
- Youth Center
As Pennsylvania’s third largest County, Montgomery County says it takes pride in offering an affordable, quality compensation package that helps to protect and support its employees and their families, including:
- Competitive salary
- Comprehensive healthcare coverage
- Pension & retirement savings
- Employee tuition and higher education benefits
- Generous annual leave & vacation
- Paid parental leave
- Health & wellness support
- Public service loan forgiveness
- Remote work available for certain positions
To see more details on the career fair, visit online.