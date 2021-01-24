NORRISTOWN, PA – Montgomery County officials have declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.
According to officials, the “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Sunday, January 24, at 8:00 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 25, at 8:00 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
A “Code Blue” cold weather declaration is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter, officials say.
Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a “Code Blue” can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.
WHAT TO DO IN "CODE BLUE" CONDITIONS
- Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.
- If you see someone in need of immediate emergency assistance, call or text 9-1-1.
- If you or someone you know needs help with temporary shelter from the cold weather or a longer-term housing issue, call Your Way Home at 2-1-1 or text 898-211.
PERSONAL TIPS
- Make sure your car is winterized with antifreeze, a full tank of gas, properly inflated tires, and is stocked with an emergency kit.
- Check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
- Wear appropriate clothing and avoid prolonged exposure when going outdoors in winter weather.
- Limit pets' time outdoors during extreme temperatures.
- Report power outages directly to your utility company; DO NOT call 9-1-1.
For general cold weather information, please visit www.montcopa.org/codeblue.