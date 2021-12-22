NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners, on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for the county based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.
The “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. and ending on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
A “Code Blue” Cold Weather Declaration is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.
Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a “Code Blue” can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.
WHAT TO DO IN "CODE BLUE" CONDITIONS
· Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.
· If you see someone in need of immediate emergency assistance, call or text 9-1-1.
· If you or someone you know needs help with temporary shelter from the cold weather or a longer-term housing issue, call Your Way Home at 2-1-1 or text 898-211.
PERSONAL TIPS
· Make sure your car is winterized with antifreeze, a full tank of gas, properly inflated tires, and is stocked with an emergency kit.
· Check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
· Wear appropriate clothing and avoid prolonged exposure when going outdoors in winter weather.
· Limit pets' time outdoors during extreme temperatures.
· Report power outages directly to your utility company; DO NOT call 9-1-1.
For general cold weather information, people can visit the county's website.