NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County officials Thursday issued a Code Blue Emergency due to forecasted cold temperatures.
Montgomery County Commissioners issued the declaration, which is set to begin Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. and will expire Jan. 23 at 10 a.m., a release said.
During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
A “Code Blue” Cold Weather Declaration is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.
Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a “Code Blue” can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.
Officials said in Code Blue conditions, residents should check in on elderly neighbors to ensure adequate heat, contact the 'Call Your Way Home" Call Center for those who need shelter, and call 911 for anyone in need of immediate medical assistance.
Residents can also ensure their own safety by preparing your car for cold weather with antifreeze, inflated tires and an emergency kit, checking smoke and carbon monixide detectors, wearing appropriate clothing, limiting pets' time outdoors, and reporting power outages to their utility company.
Visit Montgomery County's website for more cold weather information.